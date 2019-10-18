KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of a 6-month-old child found dead in a hot car in North Knoxville in August is now charged with murder.

Chantae Cabrera, 30, was arrested just after midnight on Friday by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

On Aug. 9, the child was found dead in the car parked outside the Food City on Clinton Highway.

Knoxville Police and the Department of Children's Services had released very little information about their investigation until now.

A grand jury indicted Cabrera for 1st Degree Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Child Neglect on October 16.