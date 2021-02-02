TN Comptroller's Office: Mother, son indicted after stealing more than $83,000 from Meigs Co. church

Investigators said they stole $83,710.82 from Peakland Baptist Church in Meigs County. The church is home to approximately four members.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A mother and her son have been indicted after the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said they stole more than $83,000 from a Meigs County church.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District, completed an investigation resulting in the indictment of Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins.

Investigators said the Mullins stole $83,710.82 from Peakland Baptist Church in Meigs County. The church is home to approximately four members.

According to a press release, on February 18, 2019, a fire destroyed the church’s sanctuary building. Church members decided to rebuild using $189,000 in insurance proceeds, but the reconstruction was not completed due to a lack of funds.

Larry and Carolyn Mullins had served the church as treasurer and assistant church treasurer, respectively, and they were the only authorized signatories on the church bank accounts, officials said.

Investigators said the Mullins stole most of the $83,710.82 by making internet transfers and withdrawals from the church bank accounts to their personal accounts.

They also wrote church checks for cash to themselves, and they made personal purchases at Walmart for items such as gift cards, cigarettes, cashback, a ring, and clothing, officials said.

The Mullins transferred $12,221.31 back to the church; however, a balance of $71,489.51 is still owed to the church, a press release stated.

In July 2021, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted William Larry Mullins on one count of theft over $60,000 and Carolyn Mullins on one count of theft over $60,000.