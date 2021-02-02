Former Claiborne County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted for stealing more than $25,500

Patricia "Diane" Heck has allegedly stolen at least $25,519.74 from the clerk's office according to an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Claiborne County chief deputy clerk has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $25,500.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, Patricia "Diane" Heck has stolen at least $25,519.74 from the clerk's office between April 1, 2016 and April 19, 2019, when she resigned.

According to the investigation, Heck would overcharge certain vehicle dealerships when they would pay fees for their customers to the county clerk. Heck would charge inflated fees and take the extra money for herself.

Investigators uncovered 646 vehicle registration transactions submitted to the clerk's office with inflated fees.

Heck also tampered with electronic or manual records to conceal her actions.