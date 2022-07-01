Two officers shot and killed, multiple wounded in Eastern Kentucky

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen was identified as the man taken into custody following the deadly shootout with police Thursday night.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — At least two officers and a police K9 were killed in a shootout between a suspect and law enforcement in Allen. Five more officers were injured, as well as an emergency management officer, according to an arrest citation.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen was identified as the man taken into custody following the deadly shootout with police Thursday night.

According to an arrest citation, Storz caused the death of two police officers at the scene, injured five additional police officers, injured one Emergency Management Director, and caused the death of one police canine.

He has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of murder of a police officer (one of which was attempted), and first-degree assault on a service animal.

The arrest citation says Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple officers around his residence on Main Street.

KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart says KSP was called to a scene to help officers after a shots-fired call turned into an active-shooter scene.