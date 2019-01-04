KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville Police Department officer injured by an attacker in November while directing football game traffic received the department's Purple Heart Award.

B.K. Hardin was honored Monday during a ceremony for KPD employees.

Also receiving recognition was Cody Griffith, who jumped out to help Hardin after the attacker hit him in the head.

The case remains open and under investigation, KPD Chief Eve Thomas said Monday.

"We have chased down all the leads that we have received, but if anybody thinks of anything or anybody watching this never did call in, please call us because we are still working that case, and we still hope to find that person," Thomas said.

Hardin underwent surgery for his head injury. Griffith, who had just gotten a parking ticket on campus, stopped to help Hardin, according to Thomas.

The male attacker came from behind, fracturing Hardin's skull with what appeared to be a hammer or tire iron. He then fled. Hardin was directing traffic after a home football game.

Hardin told WBIR he didn't see the person.

Several organizations joined together to pledge more than $20,000 in reward money for information that would help in the investigation.