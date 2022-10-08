KPD identifies Knoxville man killed in weekend shooting

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knoxville Police Department identified the Knoxville man who was killed in a shooting on Saturday on Linden Avenue.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim.

Officers were able to find a man, later identified as Robby Mathews, 23, who had been shot. KPD said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that multiple gunshots were heard shortly after Matthews walked out of the home at 2806 Linden Avenue, according to officials. He then walked back into the home, collapsed and was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he died after his arrival.

No suspect has been identified at this time and the shooting remains under investigation, according to KPD.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

