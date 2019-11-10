PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an attempted murder suspect and an accessory to the crime, according to WSMV.

Rodney Wilson is wanted on attempted second-degree murder charges, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the TBI.

He is wanted by both the Paris Police Department and TBI.

Wilson is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag # 833TFV. He is believed to be with Shelby Potts who is also from Paris. She's wanted by Paris Police on a related count of accessory after the fact.

Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).