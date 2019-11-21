Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Greeneville, Tennessee man and two people in Florida.

On Nov. 13, prosecutors filed court documents that they will seek the death penalty against Stanley Eric Mossburg.

Mossburg, who otherwise goes as "Woo Woo," has a status hearing in Florida on Dec. 11.

In early October, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Mossburg to its Most Wanted List after authorities said he killed Christopher Scott Short in a Greeneville laundromat on Oct. 2.

After that, authorities said he traveled to Florida where he killed two other people inside their home.

Investigators said a man who walked into the Florida home and ran into Mossburg was held captive for hours. Mossburg took his car and left around lunchtime the next day, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

He was arrested after being barricaded in a home in Winter Haven, Florida.

SWAT teams had to intervene when he reportedly fired shots at officers outside the home.

After he was taken into custody, Mossburg said he's "a prophet, not a serial killer." When asked about the allegations of murder, Mossburg said he was "doing what God told me to do," according to investigators.

"Y'all will see God, and there's going to be an angels and demons fight from God," he said before getting inside the car.