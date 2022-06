Roane County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Sheriff Stockton of Roane County Sheriff's Office said one man is dead after a shooting in south Roane County.

RCSO said it happened around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday on Raby Hollow Road at Mans Hollow Road. Witnesses said an altercation happened before the shooter fired multiple shots on the victim.

RCSO said the man was shot in the head while he was driving. No one else was injured.