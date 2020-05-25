Roane Co. parents face aggravated kidnapping, child abuse charges after child's body found on property

Michael Anthony Gray Sr., and Shirley Gray face child abuse, child neglect, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse charges.

Two Roane County parents are facing multiple charges after a child's body was found on their property.

The 9th District Attorney General’s Office said Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and Shirley Gray, 60, are in custody as part of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law agencies.

The investigation, which began Friday, also involves the state Department of Children's Services.

In a Monday press release, the DA's Office said Michael Gray made a statement about burying a deceased daughter in the backyard of his residence, located on Dry Fork Valley Road.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said the child had been dead "for awhile."

As of Monday afternoon, the DA's office said warrants have been filed against Michael Gray Sr. by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of aggravated child neglect, and a single charge of abuse of a corpse.

Warrants also have been taken out against Shirley Gray by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of aggravated child neglect, and a single count of abuse of a corpse.

The DA's office said additional charges are likely.

According to the DA's office's press release, child advocacy experts with the 9th District conducted nearly day-long interviews with three children on Sunday. Experts with the Regional Forensic Center, the UT Anthropology Department, and the Roane County Medical Examiner have or will be involved with the investigation as well.

Both defendants will be arraigned before Roane County General Sessions Judge Terry Stevens at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Roane County Courthouse, most likely via video link to the Roane County Jail due to the COVID-19 restrictions.