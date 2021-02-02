Police: Roane County official arrested for DUI

According to police, Randall Ellis had driven into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles head on.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police have arrested a Roane County commissioner for a DUI charge on Thursday afternoon, October 21.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at Kingston Pike at Scenic Drive. Officers say they found Randall Ellis as one of the involved drivers.

According to the report, Ellis had driven off his lane and into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles head on. Officers say they noted Ellis had an unsteady gate and slurred speech and Ellis consented to a sobriety test.

Ellis was unable to complete any of the tests and told officers that he was prescribed hydrocodone for kidney stones. Ellis said he had taken some of his prescription earlier that day.

Ellis was taken into custody for DUI and was transported to Knox County Detention Facility where he was administered a blood test.