RCSO: Woman killed in shooting, Kingston man surrenders after firing at deputies

Three deputies approached the home while responding to a shooting. They said a man, 50-year-old Clifford Koontz, started shooting at them from inside the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The Roane County Sheriff's Office originally released the incorrect mugshot for Clifford Koontz. This story was updated with the correct mugshot.

A woman died and a man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Roane County.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road in Kingston around 12:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that a woman had been shot.

Deputies said they arrived to find Deeta Weaver, 24, lying in the side yard next to a mobile home. A second woman was with the victim, but deputies said she was not hurt.

Three deputies approached the home and said a man, 50-year-old Clifford Koontz, started shooting at them from inside the home. Deputies said they couldn't figure out where inside the man was firing from, but said the shooting stopped and they were able to get the two women away from the home and to EMS crews.

Medical crews pronounced Weaver dead.

Deputies said Koontz holed himself up inside the home for nearly two hours until they were able to call him on a phone and convince him to surrender.