Sevier Co. Deputy Clerk gets probation for accepting cash in exchange for official acts

Roberta Lynn Webb Allen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property in exchange for an official act.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County Deputy Clerk Roberta Allen was sentenced to two years probation for accepting cash in exchange for official acts by U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Crytzer, Thursday. She will also have to pay a fine of $5,000.

Prosecutors said Juan Jose Lopez Gallardo ran an operation to steal cars in the Miami, Florida area and transported them back to Sevier County. Lopez couldn't sell the cars because he didn't have the title, court documents said.

Allen and her co-defendant Brandy Thornton pleaded guilty to titling the cars in exchange for cash bribes. The plea agreement said Allen accepted $100 for each car she titled.

In documents filed in federal court, prosecutors said Allen "quickly admitted" to registering and titling the vehicles for Gallardo. Documents filed by her attorney, Gregory Isaacs, said Allen cooperated with the United States.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of "conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office, under color of official right." The maximum punishment for that crime is 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.