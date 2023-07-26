Officials: One person dead following shooting at S. Benedict Avenue on Saturday, investigation underway

Javon Ellis was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for gunshot wounds but died shortly after arriving, according to officials.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in South Oak Ridge Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from the city of Oak Ridge.

At around 10:34 p.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on S. Benedict Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Ellis was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving there.

According to the release, detectives with ORPD, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded to the scene and are investigating the homicide.

No further information has been released at this time.