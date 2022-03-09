DA: Tazewell man convicted of possessing child pornography

Alexander Noah faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tazewell man has been found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Alexander Dewayne Noah, 25, of Tazewell faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and a term of supervised release of up to life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender anywhere he lives, works or attends school, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The investigation against Noah began when the Department of Homeland Security received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being stored in an online storage account, officials said.

The investigation, including an execution of a federal search warrant at Noah's house, led to the federal indictment, according to officials.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Knoxville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted the investigation.