DA: Tazewell man convicted of possessing child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tazewell man has been found guilty of possession of child pornography.
Alexander Dewayne Noah, 25, of Tazewell faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and a term of supervised release of up to life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender anywhere he lives, works or attends school, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The investigation against Noah began when the Department of Homeland Security received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being stored in an online storage account, officials said.
The investigation, including an execution of a federal search warrant at Noah's house, led to the federal indictment, according to officials.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Knoxville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted the investigation.
Noah's sentencing is scheduled for July 14, officials said.