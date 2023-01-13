TBI: Former Fentress Co. corrections officer charged with statutory rape involving a minor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they started investigating Nicholas Alexander St. John, 22, in October 2021.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a former Fentress County corrections officer was indicted and charged with statutory rape after he was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

They said investigators started looking into Nicholas Alexander St. John, 22, in October 2021. They said while he was employed as a corrections officer with the Fentress County Sheriff's Office, he met a juvenile at York Institute in Jamestown.

The TBI said he "engaged in sexual activity" with the minor in an abandoned house on school property.