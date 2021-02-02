TBI agents investigating Kingsport officer-involved shooting

The situation escalated when the woman reportedly refused to drop the weapon and an officer fired shots, striking her, according to officials.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Kingsport Police Department officers shot a woman early Thursday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Kingsport officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Stone Drive on a report of a woman with a gun at the West Side Inn, according to a release.

Upon arrival, officers said they encountered the woman who was armed with a weapon. The situation escalated when the woman reportedly refused to drop the weapon and an officer fired shots, striking her.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the TBI. No officers were injured during the incident.