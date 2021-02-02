TBI agents investigating Kingsport officer-involved shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Kingsport Police Department officers shot a woman early Thursday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m., Kingsport officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Stone Drive on a report of a woman with a gun at the West Side Inn, according to a release.
Upon arrival, officers said they encountered the woman who was armed with a weapon. The situation escalated when the woman reportedly refused to drop the weapon and an officer fired shots, striking her.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the TBI. No officers were injured during the incident.
The TBI said the investigation is ongoing and will give updates as more information becomes available.