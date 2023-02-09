TBI: Monroe Co. man indicted on statutory rape charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they found Aaron McKelvey, 21, had sexual relations with a minor.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that a man in Monroe County was indicted and arrested on statutory rape charges.

They said that in November 2022 special agents started investigating a complaint that a Monroe County man was "having sexual relations" with an underage girl. They said agents learned the man was Aaron McKelvey, 21, and he was indicted Feb. 8.

The Monroe County grand jury returned indictments charging McKelvey with two counts of statutory rape. On Thursday, the TBI said he surrendered at the Monroe County Jail where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.