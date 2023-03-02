TBI: Seven people facing drug charges as part of '313 Initiative'

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three people were arrested and booked into the Campbell Co. Jail, and another four were booked in the Knox Co. Jail.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven people were arrested Wednesday in East Tennessee as law enforcement agencies continue working on the 313 Initiative, meant to stop a pipeline of drugs from Detroit to Knoxville.

They said two vehicles were stopped along I-75 in Campbell County. During the first stop, they said they found more than 30 grams of cocaine and a stolen gun. They said during the second stop, they found around half a pound of fentanyl.

Three people were arrested and taken to the Campbell County Jail. They are listed below.

Damien Daquan Hampton, 27, from Lexington, KY

Quaynell Duran King, 42, from Lexington, KY

Otis Earl Robinson, 51, from Snellville, GA

Later on Wednesday, the TBI said authorities pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue in Knoxville. After searching it, they said they found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.

Another vehicle was stopped near Hall of Fame Drive and after searching it, TBI said authorities found a stolen gun, more than half a pound of fentanyl and two pounds of methamphetamine.

Four people were arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail, and they are listed below.