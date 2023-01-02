TBI investigating after U.S. Marshals 'involved in shooting' that wounded person in Sweetwater

No law enforcement personnel were hurt, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force said they were "involved in a shooting" that wounded a person near Sweetwater.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Hiwassee Road, saying the USMS was helping the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office locate the person.

USMS said the person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, saying it cannot release that person's name at this time.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, officers had an active warrant for a person from Loudon County they said violated the sex offender registry, saying they believed the person had possibly been living outside the county. Deputies contacted U.S. Marshals to help find the person.

The LCSO said none of its deputies were at the scene when the shooting happened, saying it involved the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

