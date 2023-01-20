TBI: McMinn Co. man facing felony charge for 2021 overdose death of another man

The TBI said Koby Alexander Wyatt, 22, facilitated the drug use of another man that eventually led to his methamphetamine-related overdose death.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a 22-year-old man is facing a felony charge related to the 2021 overdose death of Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20.

They said Koby Alexander Wyatt, 22, facilitated Crisp's drug use and took him to get the drugs that led to his death. They said he died of a methamphetamine-related overdose.

On Tuesday, they said the McMinn County Grand Jury indicted Wyatt and charged him with a count of facilitation of second-degree murder. The TBI said he was arrested Wednesday and booked into the McMinn County Jail.

They said he was being held on a $150,000 bond.