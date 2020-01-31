KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is highlighting its most wanted fugitives in an effort to track them down and get them behind bars.

The first person featured on #FugitiveFriday is a man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department believe Juan Francisco, 55, was behind the wheel of a truck that struck and killed 52-year-old Debbie Burgess on Pleasant Ridge Road on April 8.

There's a $2,500 reward offered for information leading to Francisco's arrest.

The driver of the 1998 Dodge pickup fled the scene after the accident and KPD has been looking for him.

"Investigators have placed warrants on Juan Francisco, Knoxville address, for Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident," KPD said.

If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.