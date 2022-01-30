THP pursuit ends in deadly crash on Norris Freeway, DA said

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Anderson County, according to District Attorney Dave Clark.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another injured after a car chase involving Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers ended in a crash on Norris Freeway Sunday afternoon, District Attorney General Dave Clark said.

The pursuit traveled multiple roadways before ending in the crash around 2 p.m. near Mountain Road and Highway 441 in unincorporated Anderson County, Clark said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died and the passenger is in the hospital, Clark said. A trooper was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time, Clark said.

A THP critical incident reconstruction team is on scene and will be examining the exact circumstances of the crash, Clark said. The incident is under review by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Clark's office.

A THP spokesperson directed all questions to the District Attorney General.

Clark said in a statement he would not release additional information about the incident until the investigation is complete.