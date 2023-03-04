Metro Nashville Police gives update on Covenant School shooting investigation one week later

MNPD said its investigation showed Hale "acted totally alone" and planned "over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department released an update into the Covenant School shooting one week after three 9-year-old children and three adults were shot and killed by Audrey Hale on March 27.

MNPD said its investigation showed Hale "acted totally alone," and writings found in her car in the school parking lot and her bedroom at home revealed "her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School."

Those writings are "under careful review" by MNPD and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, according to a release.

MNPD said Hale's motive is still under investigation, but "it is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers."

The investigation showed that Hale fired 152 rounds (126 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 9mm rounds) from the time she shot her way into the school until she was killed by police, according to MNPD.

Two officers fired on Hale, according to a release. Officer Rex Engelbert discharged a total of four 5.56 rounds from his rifle; Officer Michael Collazo discharged a total of four rounds from his department-issued 9mm pistol.

MNPD said its Professional Wellness Section is conducting critical incident debriefings, including daily wellness checks, for law enforcement personnel involved in responding to the March 27 shooting.