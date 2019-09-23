KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A judge has a dismissed domestic assault charge filed against Tennessee's sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson in a hearing Monday morning.

Thompson was arrested by campus police in late August for misdemeanor domestic assault against his girlfriend. Witnesses told police he threatened his girlfriend, saying he would "shoot up the school."

In a quick preliminary hearing Monday morning, his girlfriend said the two were just arguing loudly, it spilled into the hallway of their dorm and someone reported the incident.

On Aug. 26, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt suspended Thompson from the team indefinitely. However, Pruitt allowed Thompson to return to practice in September before the Vols hosted Chattanooga.

RELATED: Jeremy Pruitt addresses Bryce Thompson's return to practice

Thompson started for Tennessee last Saturday in Florida.

RELATED: Bryce Thompson starting against Florida

This isn't Thompson's first incident involving inappropriate behavior, he has a restraining order against him in South Carolina. In January 2018, a restraining order was filed against him for alleged harassment and stalking against a former girlfriend.

RELATED: Suspended UT football player has alleged history of domestic violence, court records show

As far as the latest allegations go, Thompson admitted to arguing with his girlfriend, but denied harming her or making any threats.