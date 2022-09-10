x
TBI offering reward to capture homicide suspect after man found dead in Gatlinburg

Police said Rubi is suspected to be involved in the death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday. Agents said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Credit: TBI
Rosmel Danilo Rubi

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man wanted out of Gatlinburg for criminal homicide.

The TBI said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, should be considered armed and dangerous. The agency is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said Rubi is suspected to be involved in the death of a man reported earlier Saturday. Police said they found the man's body on Wednesday around 2 p.m. at 331 Reagan Drive. 

Anyone with information should contact the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-1421 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

