TBI offering reward to capture homicide suspect after man found dead in Gatlinburg

Police said Rubi is suspected to be involved in the death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday. Agents said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man wanted out of Gatlinburg for criminal homicide.

The TBI said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, should be considered armed and dangerous. The agency is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said Rubi is suspected to be involved in the death of a man reported earlier Saturday. Police said they found the man's body on Wednesday around 2 p.m. at 331 Reagan Drive.

#TNMostWanted Alert: Have you seen Rosmel Danilo Rubi?



He’s wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for Criminal Homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



Know where he is? Call the Gatlinburg PD at 865-436-1421 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/ENLqnrVAqh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 10, 2022