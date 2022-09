According to the Gatlinburg Police Department, officers arrived at 331 Reagan Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday to find a man dead at the scene.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg police and state agents are investigating after finding a man's body Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Gatlinburg Police Department, officers arrived at 331 Reagan Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday to find a man dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.