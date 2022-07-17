Knoxville police continue to search for who killed Chaka Sligh 1 year ago

On July 17, 2021, family said someone in a vehicle shot and killed Chaka Sligh on East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville. Police are still trying to find who killed her.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been one year since someone shot and killed 36-year-old Chaka Sligh in the early morning hours off East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville. One year later -- police are still trying to find who killed the mother of three children.

On July 17, 2021, the Knoxville Police Department and the victim's family said Sligh was riding home with a friend around 3:10 a.m. around the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue when a car passed them, turned around and then shot at them.

The friend flagged down officers driving down Central Street near Jackson Avenue after Sligh had been shot.

Sligh was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to KPD.

1-year ago, on July 17th at abt 3:10 am Chaka Sligh was in a car w/a friend on East 5th Av when someone in a passing car opened fire, striking Chaka. Chaka’s friend sped off flagging down @Knoxville_PD Officers on Central St for help. pic.twitter.com/OW7K8Png4c — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) July 17, 2022

"Chaka left behind three children and many other family members who mourn her loss and want answers," the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

Sligh's family said she was Jamarion "Dada" Gillette's cousin, an Austin-East Magnet High School student who was fatally shot in early March 2021.

KPD said no suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is still ongoing.