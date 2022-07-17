Knoxville police continue to search for who killed Chaka Sligh 1 year ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been one year since someone shot and killed 36-year-old Chaka Sligh in the early morning hours off East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville. One year later -- police are still trying to find who killed the mother of three children.
On July 17, 2021, the Knoxville Police Department and the victim's family said Sligh was riding home with a friend around 3:10 a.m. around the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue when a car passed them, turned around and then shot at them.
The friend flagged down officers driving down Central Street near Jackson Avenue after Sligh had been shot.
Sligh was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to KPD.
"Chaka left behind three children and many other family members who mourn her loss and want answers," the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.
Sligh's family said she was Jamarion "Dada" Gillette's cousin, an Austin-East Magnet High School student who was fatally shot in early March 2021.
KPD said no suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible to receive a cash reward.