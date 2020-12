In a statement, the mayor of Dandridge cited COVID-19 safety as the reason why he did not support the parade.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The town of Dandridge's annual Christmas parade has been canceled this year.

Mayor Gantte said the town could not put its fire, police and public works departments at risk of COVID-19 infections as they're already seeing higher call volumes around the holidays.