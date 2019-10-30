JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Donna Hickey's sixth-grade daughter loves Jefferson Middle School and her teachers.

"They're awesome, the best," Hickey said. "We love it and we especially love jazz and the band."

What she doesn't love is the buildings her daughter learns in.

"The windows are cracked, the windows don;t shut and some are broken out," Hickey said. "All the Jefferson County [schools] need some work."

A new needs assessment completed by the Lewis Group shows how extensive that work really is.

A look inside Jefferson Elementary School Stains from a leaking roof at Jefferson Elementary School. Walls in Jefferson Elementary School are cracking. Moisture is getting into Jefferson Elementary School. Some windows across the Jefferson County School District are cracked. This drain outside Jefferson Elementary school is clogged and insufficient, according to the assessment. Some of the windows at Jefferson Elementary School will not close or open. The fascia at Jefferson Elementary School is deteriorating.

Nine schools need to have their roofs repaired or replaced, costing an estimated $8.3 million.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at nine schools also need to be repaired or replacing, costing an addition $15.6 million.

"The majority of the units are at least 20 years old and appear to have reached their point of reliable service," the Lewis Group wrote of Jefferson Elementary School's HVAC units in the needs assessment. "Unit failures and noise issues will continue to occur until units are replaced."

Other top priorities include enhancing security and exterior lighting, building connectors, exterior door/window replacements and building masonry restoration.

Second tier priorities include perimeter fencing, grading and pavement and the waste water treatment plant at one facility.

"The buildings have been here since the 60s, most of them, so it's not surprising they need some upgrades," parent Eric Hutchins said. "They definitely need some renovations, but they're good schools."

Director of Schools Dr. Shane Johnston said the school board hired the Lewis Group several months ago to address the aging buildings and facility needs.

"The Lewis Group provided a great deal of information last Thursday that the board will review and then discuss in the coming weeks and months," he told 10News.

It is not currently on the Nov. 7 school board meeting agenda, but Johnston said any board member can bring the item up if desired.

The Lewis Group also asked the school board to consider whether rebuilding some of the schools would be more effective for the district than continued renovations.