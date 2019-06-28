PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When Frank DeAngelis became principal of Columbine High School in 1996, he worried he would lose the opportunity to interact with his students.

He said he was lucky to talk with around 150 students every day as a teacher and coach. So as principal, he decided to make the job his own.

"I was very seldom in my office," DeAngelis said. "I went to classes each day and I loved cafeteria duty because I could walk around and be with students."

He calls the students 'his kids.' They call him 'Mr. De.'

His relationships with his students and staff proved critical after tragedy struck Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. Two students opened fire on school grounds, killing twelve students and a teacher, Dave Sanders.

DeAngelis played a pivotal role in uniting the community and helping them heal. He met with parents, students and faith leaders to help support them in any way.

"We had just joined a club that no one wants to be a member of," he said. "But we were able to turn pain into healing and, you know, hatred into love and ignorance into enlightenment."

DeAngelis said he pledged to continue serving as Columbine's principal until 2012 when the 1999 kindergarten class graduated high school. He stayed in the job an extra two years as a favor to a close friend.

During his tenure as principal, he traveled across the nation to share the lessons he learned. He's continued sharing those messages -- including here in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. at the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) annual convention.

"Our kids walk into these buildings, and they're in different places emotionally, physically," DeAngelis said. "You could be that one adult in a kid's life that some may be lacking... Don't underestimate the impact that you could have on kids."

He said programs that create a welcoming, inclusive school environment can be effective in enhancing overall safety as well as protocol changes and physical security measures.

Michele Gay also has a personal stake in school safety. She lost her 7-year-old daughter Josephine "Joey" Gay in the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre.

"We kind of put ourselves back together as much as we could," she said. "Then, another mom and I founded Safe and Sound Schools."

She has focused on increasing collaboration between schools, law enforcement and other stakeholders to prevent and mitigate safety problems at schools.

"Unfortunately, threats to safety are constantly evolving," Gay said. "But, we are working together. We're sharing each other's resources, perspectives, expertise."

Like DeAngelis -- she hopes school resource officers will become standard at every school in the nation.

"One of the most important changes is the involvement of school resource officers, she said. "To be building relationships, to be acting as resources."

Having those resources and relationships can make all the difference, according to DeAngelis.

"They don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care," he said. "I refuse to ever give up hope."