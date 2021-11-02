All teachers who studied at UT passed license exams, according to state report card

Officials said that the University of Tennessee's teacher and leadership preparation programs stood out in the 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card.

Teachers and education leaders who studied at the University of Tennessee may be better prepared to lead a new generation of students, according to the 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card.

The university has prepared around 800 teachers and leaders since 2015, according to university officials. The programs to prepare those teachers stood out compared to other programs in the state, according to officials.

The report card began after the Tennessee General Assembly starting requiring a report on metrics of educator preparation providers. It measures retention rates, placement, licensure exam scores and several other kinds of data.

According to the 2021 report card, 100% of teachers and leaders prepared by UT passed the required exams to receive their teaching licenses, such as the EdTPA and the Praxis School Leaders Licensure Assessment.

Officials also said that over 90% of graduates received performance ratings of at least 3 on a scale of 5. Teacher performance is measured with the Teacher Effectiveness Observation Scale, which uses classroom observation scores and student growth on standardized tests to review teachers.

Officials said that public schools in Tennessee employ 78% of UT teaching graduates in their first year, and more than 90% of teachers continue in the public school system the following year.