Cumberland Co. Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Wednesday due to flooding in area

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Cumberland County Schools announced that schools would operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday morning, Feb. 23. They said it came as a result of flooding around Cumberland County.

By operating on a delay, they said bus drivers would have more daylight and visibility for any possible road issues.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms were likely Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Some of the rain was expected to be heavy at times with localized flooding possible, with breezy and mild with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

A flood watch was in effect overnight through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers should always avoid flooded roadways for their own safety.