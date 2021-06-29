Families weigh in on how Knox Co. Schools should spend $114 million in federal money

Knox County Schools recently received around $114 million in federal funding and wanted to get input on how it should be spent from families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools received $114 million in federal funding, and it is asking families how it should be spent.

The money comes from the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund, which is meant to address learning loss and improve in-person learning. On Tuesday, families gathered for the second of two public meetings to discuss how the money should be spent to best serve students.

"We have a venue, a voice, and I think this was a great opportunity to have that voice heard," said Brittonya Sparks, a parent who attended the meeting. "And do I feel like I was heard? I do feel like the things I mentioned were considered, and I think it was a great opportunity."