TDEC approves 3 virtual schools for Knox County Schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education said it has approved a request from Knox County Schools to operate three virtual schools (for elementary, middle and high school students) in the 2021-22 school year.

The district said families who applied for a virtual transfer should have recently received a letter from the district’s Transfer Department regarding the status of their request.

If you have questions, contact the Transfer Department at (865) 594-1506.

“We are very pleased to continue offering virtual learning in the upcoming school year and grateful to the Tennessee Department of Education for their support of these schools,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “Our virtual schools will be an important option for families, and I appreciate the leadership of virtual learning principals Jennifer Garrett and Leanne Hawn throughout this process.”

Knox County Schools said a total of 943 students have been accepted for virtual classes for Fall 2021.

The district said this includes 275 elementary, 252 middle and 416 high school students.