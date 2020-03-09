Girls Inc. to start program to help students with virtual learning in Hamblen County

Girls Inc. will start a remote learning program for girls between third and eighth grade. It will run through the fall.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Girls Inc. of Hamblen County will open a new program for girls enrolled in the county's virtual learning classes. The program will begin Tuesday and will be open between 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

It will be for girls between third and eighth grades at the Girls Inc. Program Center on Sulfur Springs Road, and will run through the fall. Officials said they plan to take in between 40 - 50 students.

The program will allow girls to attend their online school classes in small, grade-level groups. There will be a maximum of 10 girls per classroom with a Girls Inc. staff member present to help them with their work.

Girls Inc. will give girls a prepackaged daily snack but they must bring their own lunch and reusable water bottle, officials said.

"I think right now is important for everyone who's able in the community to step up, pitch in and do the best we can for the kids," Lise Bender said, the executive director of Girls Inc. "After all, so many of them have been out of school for so long."

Safety precautions will be in place, including temperature checks. Students and staff members will be required to wear face masks.

Students will need to bring their own laptop and headphones, officials said. Parents and guardians will also need to attend an orientation offered by Hamblen County Schools. The program costs $30 to register as well as a $10 weekly charge.