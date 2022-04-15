Grainger County EMS launches the Explorer Program

EMS training officers teach high school students how to be a paramedic in an effort to get more young people to join the field.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — There is a nationwide labor shortage that is impacting many industries including emergency response. Grainger County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is thinking ahead and planning for the future. They are training a group of high school students and providing hands on experience as paramedics.

The students will get free training and become "Stop the Bleed" certified which means they will be able to assist in some cases. The program has a partnership with the Boy Scouts of America and has been given the post title of Explorer Post 2901.

EMS Training Officer Daniel Forbing is the leader of the program along with BSA Troop Leader Russ Patterson. Forbing said they're hoping this will get more young people interested in working for Grainger County EMS.

"We want to show students, this is what the job is and how cool it is," Forbing said. "So that's our goal. If they're really good explorers and they really show leadership and dedication to hopefully do fundraisers and find sponsors to put them through EMT school.”

In a time where help is hard to find, Grainger County EMS is getting creative when it comes to combating the labor shortage. The goal of the program is to provide those looking to follow a medical career path with the knowledge to understand the healthcare and EMS career fields, understand public service to provide mentorship to youth in Grainger County.

"They'll be able to see it, yeah, and build that photographic memory when they run calls with us and see if this is something they want to do," Forbing said.

These first responders are bringing in 20 area high school students to show them the ropes. They will learn CPR, hazmat awareness, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws, first aid, ambulance operations and medical and trauma skills.

"They don't know what it is. I've some of the kids, 'Hey what do you want to do for a living?' And they're like, 'Oh, I want to be a welder." Well, that's a great job but if you like adrenaline and having fun, we have to show them how fun it is," Forbing said.

Students will undergo a 90-day training program learning the basics before they get to ride along with EMTs on real calls.

"When you're by yourself in the back of an ambulance, it's just you. We're going to teach them how to take blood pressure. We're going to teach them CPR. We're going to teach them about stop the bleed,” Forbing said.

Another valuable takeaway, participating students will get "Stop the Bleed" trained and certified.

"How to stop an injury that might be bleeding before, while they're waiting for the paramedic to get there," Forbing said.



It will be like a job for students, working eight hour shifts alongside EMTs. They will not only get to see what a paramedic does in the ambulance, but they will also learn what it means to be a public servant.

"Public service has a lot to do besides being an EMT or a paramedic," Forbing said.

They'll get out into the community to assist at special events directing traffic and providing on-cite stop the bleed assistance if needed.



"Show some interest and hopefully build our field back up," Forbing said.