Knoxville Area Urban League accepting applications for pre-apprenticeship program

Officials said they will be accepting applications for the program until April 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program run by the Knoxville Area Urban League is aiming to build a pipeline of construction workers. It's called the Level UP Skills Pre-Apprenticeship Program, and the organization is accepting applications through April 30.

Participants in the program spend 8 months getting experience on construction sites, through companies that could hire them in the future. Participants will work full time while also undergoing a 5-hour weekly class.

Participants in the program will get paid for their work, according to organizers. It is also accredited, according to officials, and mentors will be available to help workers develop career plans.

During the 8 months, construction companies will have a chance to decide whether they want to hire a person. Terrence Carter, the Vice President of Economic and Business Development at KAUL, said that his organization would effectively help companies with the onboarding process so they could find more workers.

"Contractors get a chance to test drive the employees, if you will, for 8 months to teach them what they want to know and see if they're a good fit for the company," he said. "The goal is to get these people hired."

According to officials, workers in the program could be involved in building a baseball stadium in downtown Knoxville. They could also work on other projects across the area, helping boost Knoxville's workforce.

"There's a shortage of people going into construction these days, and particularly, the older guys in construction are retiring but there's not a pipeline of people coming in behind them, particularly young people," said Carter.

Anyone who wants to apply for the program can download an application online and email it to BusinessDev@thekaul.org, or print it and send it to the address below.