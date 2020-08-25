'It was different' | Parents weigh on KCS first day

Knox County students went back to school on Monday and parents said it went a little differently for everyone.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While some students entered a new form of in-person learning on Monday others logged in online.

"Hi my name is Emma," student Emma Forgety said as she logged onto her virtual class.

We met Emma for the first time last spring.

She is 7 years old now and spending her schooldays online once again.

"My favorite color is rainbow and I enjoy swimming so much," she said to her classmates on Monday.

Her dad, Lee Forgety said day one wasn't too bad.

"Getting everything started was fine," he said. "Logging on was pretty easy."

However, he said there were some hiccups along the way.

"Especially with the younger ones with so many kids in each class it's going to be an adjustment," he said.

Lesheika Jones thinks so too. We first met her now college student as she graduated last spring. Now her two youngest are doing virtual learning.

"It's gonna be a lot of trial and error," she said.

Jones added that she and some other parents had a little trouble logging on for their kids and turned to each other for help.

"I logged on for my daughter before I went to work so I tried to help people from what I could remember," she said. "Hopefully it smooths out in the next week or so but I think it could work."

I also checked back in with Faith Held. She just started law school and her son just started the 4th grade.

"It was very long for me and shorter for Zack," she said.

He went back in person and though Held has her reservations she said it went okay.

"He said it was a pretty good day overall, they had them wash their hands every hour," she said. "Before he got out the car they had someone check his temperature."

All three parents say though it is not the year they anticipated having, they are doing their best to make it work and to stay safe.