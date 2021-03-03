Karns HS students help bring KCS Career Expo to middle schoolers across the area

Because it was moved to virtual, an audio/visual class at Karns High School lent a hand to broadcast the expo to Knox County schools next week.

The event is taking place through March 5 and is designed to help 8th grade students explore career opportunities in East Tennessee to make guided decisions on what courses to take in high school.

Because it was moved to virtual, an audio/visual class at Karns High School lent a hand to broadcast it to Knox County schools next week. The students upload videos and broadcast live events on YouTube.

The class is producing four live shows everyday this week, each focused on sharing new career opportunities with middle schoolers to help them decide what courses to take in high school.

"So when we talk to kids at the middle grades, we want them to be knowing about the opportunities, because through those courses and through some of the advanced academic options that they have with the AP course work, they can already be earning college courses, and they can already be earning industry credentials through our courses," KCS career and technical education director Keith Wilson said.

On Wednesday night, the students will broadcast Parent's Night Live on the Karns Network YouTube Channel.