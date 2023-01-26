KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday.
The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
The first group of high schools taking part in this initiative are Austin East, Bearden, Central, Farragut, Fulton, Hardin Valley, Karns and L&N Stem.
Since the start of the school year, 9th graders at these high schools have participated in "Freshman Academy," which prepares them in selecting a pathway for grades 10 through 12, KCS said.
Two more Knox County high schools will launch "Freshman Academy" in 2023 and four more schools in 2024, according to KCS.
“When Knox County students receive their diploma, we want to make sure they are prepared to enroll in college, enlist in service to their country, or find employment in a high-wage, in-demand profession,” KCS superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said. “The 865 Academies initiative will provide students with in-depth exposure to a field that matches their aptitudes and interests, while also supporting the future workforce needs of our community.”
Austin-East Magnet High School will offer students:
- The Academy of Entrepreneurship and Professional Services
- The Academy of Health Sciences and STEM
Bearden High School will offer students:
- The Academy of Business, Leadership, and Communication
- The Academy of Health, Human Science, and Services
- The Academy of STEM and the Arts
Central High School will offer students:
- The Academy of Automotive Services and Technology
- The Academy of Business and Design
- The Academy of Health and Life Sciences
Farragut High School will offer students:
- The Academy of Business
- The Academy of Engineering and Technology
- The Academy of Health, Human, and Animal Sciences
Fulton High School will offer students:
- The Academy of Communications
- The Academy of Health and Human Services
- The Academy of Public Service
Hardin Valley Academy will offer students:
- The Academy of Business and Law
- The Academy of Health Science
- The Academy of Liberal Arts, Communications, and Design
- The Academy of STEM
Karns High School will offer students:
- The Academy of Business and Entrepreneurship
- The Academy of Creative and Technical Innovation
- The Academy of Health Sciences and Human Services
L&N Stem Academy will offer students:
- School of Advanced Inquiry
- School of Computational Science & Cybersecurity
- School of Design Thinking
- School of Physics, Mechanics, and Engineering