KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students

"The 865 Academies" initiative will allow students to experience work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday.

The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.

The first group of high schools taking part in this initiative are Austin East, Bearden, Central, Farragut, Fulton, Hardin Valley, Karns and L&N Stem.

Since the start of the school year, 9th graders at these high schools have participated in "Freshman Academy," which prepares them in selecting a pathway for grades 10 through 12, KCS said.

Two more Knox County high schools will launch "Freshman Academy" in 2023 and four more schools in 2024, according to KCS.

“When Knox County students receive their diploma, we want to make sure they are prepared to enroll in college, enlist in service to their country, or find employment in a high-wage, in-demand profession,” KCS superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said. “The 865 Academies initiative will provide students with in-depth exposure to a field that matches their aptitudes and interests, while also supporting the future workforce needs of our community.”

Austin-East Magnet High School will offer students:

The Academy of Entrepreneurship and Professional Services

The Academy of Health Sciences and STEM

Bearden High School will offer students:

The Academy of Business, Leadership, and Communication

The Academy of Health, Human Science, and Services

The Academy of STEM and the Arts

Central High School will offer students:

The Academy of Automotive Services and Technology

The Academy of Business and Design

The Academy of Health and Life Sciences

Farragut High School will offer students:

The Academy of Business

The Academy of Engineering and Technology

The Academy of Health, Human, and Animal Sciences

Fulton High School will offer students:

The Academy of Communications

The Academy of Health and Human Services

The Academy of Public Service

Hardin Valley Academy will offer students:

The Academy of Business and Law

The Academy of Health Science

The Academy of Liberal Arts, Communications, and Design

The Academy of STEM

Karns High School will offer students:

The Academy of Business and Entrepreneurship

The Academy of Creative and Technical Innovation

The Academy of Health Sciences and Human Services

L&N Stem Academy will offer students: