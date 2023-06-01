Knox Co. Schools celebrates opening new school building

The new Adrian Burnett Elementary School is expected to welcome around 800 students this year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools opened a new school to kick off the start of a new year. On Friday, they celebrated the opening of a new building for Adrian Burnett Elementary School, located in Northern Knox County.

The celebrations included some speeches, music and children who welcomed people to the school. Many of the speakers said they are excited about the school's new music room and art room. Some of the staff members there, who said they worked for KCS for over 20 years, said moving into the new building is a bittersweet transition.

"It's kind of funny. It's kind of surreal, is what it is. Yes, there were lots of issues there, but it was home," said Kim Nile, who works at the school.

She said she worked for KCS for around 17 years, sitting at the front desk of Adrian Burnett Elementary School. Even though there were issues with teh heating and leaks on the roof, she said it was home.

"I'm a teaching assistant. I have been here for 37 years," said Diane Campbell, who will also work at the school. "I like what I'm doing. I could retire, but I don't want to right now. I would be bored."

This year, the school is expected to bring in around 800 elementary school students. KCS leaders said the old building had a capacity of just under 300 students.

"All of those needs we've seen over the last 30 years increase. But there's a music room, here there's an art room, (and) here there's a teacher's room that just wasn't in the space. They weren't there at the old one," said Jon Rysewyk, the superintendent of KCS.

The district cut the ribbon for the 94,000-square-foot building on Friday. It includes 34 classrooms and a 7,100-square-foot gymnasium which also includes a stage.