Knox County Schools earns $400,000 grant for pilot preschool program

The grant would add two teachers to a co-taught classroom for preschoolers at a South Knoxville school.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Schools is one of five school districts in Tennessee to win a competitive, $400,000 grant to start a pilot preschool program. The grant starts a preschool class with two teachers and three assistant teachers in a co-taught classroom at Mooreland Heights Elementary School.

"The big idea behind the grant was how can we support families?" said Dr. Beth Lackey, Preschool Supervisor for Knox County Schools.

The grant offers other resources for parents as well, including on-site after-school programs through the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Families enrolled in the pilot preschool program will have access to the Vestal Boys and Girls Club, which is a part of the South Knoxville Community Center. These facilities will give them access to resources like a computer lab, recreation center, pool and community garden.

In addition, parents may partner with mobility coaches through the Boys and Girls Clubs. These coaches can help with financial literacy training.

The preschool program also partners with several other organizations, such as United Way, Parents as Teachers, Muse, Knox County Health Department, Friends of Literacy, Centro Hispano and Head Start.

Most importantly, Knox County School leaders say preschool is the best way to prepare students for kindergarten and beyond.

The Knox County School Board will vote to accept the grant on Thursday. Enrollment for preschool within Knox County schools is open year-round.