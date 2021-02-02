Man arrested after walking into Grainger County high school, riding on bus with students

Officials said the person got onto Bus 44 and then transferred to Bus 34 where he sat with high school students on their way to class.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said that a man was standing on the side of the road with papers and a binder on Tuesday. A bus driver in Grainger County thought he was a student and picked him up.

The man rode that bus to Bean Station Elementary School, where high schools students usually transfer to a different bus before heading to Grainger High School. The man transferred with them, walking onto Bus 34.

Official said a substitute driver was driving it who was unfamiliar with the students. So, they let the man on and took him to high school.

At around 8 a.m. officials with Grainger County Schools said that he was taken to the office by a teacher. They said law enforcement was notified immediately and the school went into a soft lockdown. The person was arrested.

Officials said that school personnel followed all safety protocols in their emergency operation plan. James Atkins, the director of GCS, also said that the safety team will be meeting to discuss additional security protocols.