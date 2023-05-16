Oliver Springs middle school students celebrate history by dressing up as pop culture icons

Around 50 students participated to create a "wax museum," dressing up as Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efrton, Guy Fieri and more.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — Students took a unique approach to learning about history at an Oliver Springs school — dressing up as pop culture icons throughout the years and talking about their person's accomplishments.

Around 50 students participated in the event, creating a "wax museum." They dressed up as Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron, Guy Fieri, Vanna White and more. Teachers and school staff helped organize the event.

The school said it used to have the event every year, but said it was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said this was the first year back, and teachers said it was the school's biggest community event every year it was held.