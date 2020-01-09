'Oak Ridge 85' remembered for integration efforts

Eighty-five Black students entered Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School in September 1955. This year marks the 65th anniversary of that historic

Eighty-five Black students entered Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School in September 1955. This year marks the 65th anniversary of that historic moment.

The pending move was announced in early 1955. At the time, according to organizers, the federal government still owned and operated the city's schools.

The Clinton 12 are widely credited with desegregating Clinton High, the first public high school in the South -- in 1956.

Surviving members of the Oak Ridge 85 are proud of the role they played in ensuring Black students could get an equal education with whites.

"We have a story that needs to be told because the 85 students that immigrated to school -- the African-Americans -- their legacy is going to be lost because they're dying out, the stories are not going to be told," said Rose Weaver, anniversary event co-chair.

Several events are planned in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 6 anniversary.

On Friday, several of the pioneers will speak to students at Oak Ridge High and Robertsville Junior High.

On Sunday, there'll be a 3 p.m. outdoor worship service at the former site of the Scarboro School on Hampton Road. The Reverend Harold Middlebrook will be the keynote speaker.