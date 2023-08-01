x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Roane State Community College breaks ground on new health science education center

Part of the new center will include a simulation center where students can train for real-world scenarios.
Credit: Roane State Community College

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Construction for the Roane State and Tennessee College of Applied Technology's (TCAT) new health science education center will begin later this summer, according to a press release from the community college. 

Credit: Roane State Community College

The Knox Regional Health Science Education Center will be located on the Covenant Health Campus on Sherrill Boulevard in Knoxville. It's replacing Roane State's current Knox County Center for Health Sciences on Hayfield Road. 

Roane State's nursing, EMS, polysomnography and respiratory therapy programs will be housed in the new center. The college also plans to add new programs like cardiovascular technology, healthcare administration and public health. 

TCAT Knoxville's health science programs will also be offered in the center. 

For students, the center will have a 10,000-square-foot simulation center, which will help students train for real-life scenarios. The simulation center will include an emergency department, ambulance bay and electronic medical record workstation as well as operating, ICU, medication and decontamination rooms.

Gov. Bill Lee's 2022-2023 budget included $67 million in funding for the center. The total estimated amount for the project is $75 million, which includes previous funding of $1 million appropriated during the fiscal year 2021-2022 for the preliminary design phase.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Back to School | Teacher and staff shortages

Before You Leave, Check This Out