Oak Ridge kicks off landfill expansion project

The Oak Ridge reservation landfill saw a 170% increase in waste over the last five years as work continues on cleanup projects in the area.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Crews in Oak Ridge broke ground on a new landfill expansion due to the amount of contaminated soil being received from ongoing cleanup projects at the East Tennessee Technology Park.

United Cleanup Oak Ridge began expanding Landfill V at the Oak Ridge Reservation Landfills, according to releases from UCOR and the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management.

The expansion will increase disposal capacity and also extend the life of the Environmental Management Waste Management Facility (EMWMF), an important on-site disposal facility for low-level contaminated waste.

The Oak Ridge Reservation Landfills have seen a 170% increase in waste receipts over the last five years. OREM and UCOR have been ramping up cleanup efforts at Y-12, ORNL, and the East Tennessee Technology Park, which used to enrich uranium from the World War II Manhattan Project through 1985.

OREM said it will dispose of sanitary, industrial and construction waste in Landfill V, while sending the low-level contaminated waste to EMWMF.

“This expansion is a critical step toward ensuring UCOR’s ability to support the current and future cleanup needs for years to come,” says UCOR Landfill Operations Project Manager Josh Pemberton. “A combined staff of 30 UCOR and CTI employees has proactively been planning and working to achieve this milestone for the past year and a half.”