Makiah Murrell is a Senior at Northview Academy, where she maintains straight A’s. She is a member of the dance team and loves to volunteer. She volunteers at the animal shelter and assisted living homes. She also sits on the teen board of Keep Sevier Beautiful. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

