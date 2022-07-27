"Stuff the Bus" event fills bus with school supplies to support students

The facility will be taking donations for the next two weeks before delivering the supplies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An assisted living facility is collecting supplies to help younger students stay prepared for school and succeed with their studies.

The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer's Center of Excellence in West Knoxville is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event. As part of the event, they decorated a transportation van and are collecting donations of all kinds of school supplies. They hope to collect enough supplies to fully pack the box before delivering it to students.

"They need Kleenex, they need school wipes, glue, rulers, pencils, paper — all the things that we know children collect and what mom and dad are out shopping in the stores for," said Lisa Ellis, the community relations director at the facility.

Several people stopped by with bags of supplies for the first day of the event. It will run for two weeks, and anybody can drop off supplies during that time.